Update In Rust Investigation Suggests Alec Baldwin May Face Serious Legal Reckoning

Los Angeles personal injury attorney Miguel Custodio, co-founder of Custodio and Dubey LLP, speculated that the district attorney's office is likely planning to charge any defendants with more than just violations of New Mexico's laws related to the handling of firearms. Custodio explained, "It clearly sounds like they're preparing for the prosecution of more serious criminal charges, such as manslaughter or criminal negligence. I've always thought that the longer the investigation took, the more likely it is that Baldwin will be hit with a weighty charge."

The lawyer further mentioned the FBI forensic report released in August, which concluded that Baldwin was the person who pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. It should be noted, as of publication, that no charges have been brought against the actor.

Trial lawyer and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, pointed out that three of the four defendants are likely known already, based on what is said to have occurred on the set of the film. He stated, "Santa Fe's DA mentioned they would prosecute up to four people. We know of three certainly: the armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed who was responsible for maintaining firearms on set; Dave Halls, the assistant director who reportedly said it was a cold gun; and of course, Alec Baldwin." It should be noted, however, that the four defendants — except for Baldwin — have not yet been confirmed as of publications.