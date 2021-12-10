Rust Actor Has Something To Say About Halyna Hutchins' Death

When it comes to the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, there have been multiple sides to the story. But as of yet, there are no concrete answers.

Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun that went off and accidentally killed Hutchins, told ABC News in a sit down interview that he "didn't pull the trigger." The actor said (via Variety): " ... I cock the gun, and then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off," emphasizing that he didn't touch the trigger. He repeated, "I let go of the hammer of the gun — the gun goes off."

According to The New York Times, Baldwin is being sued by the film's script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, as she says that Baldwin shouldn't have had a gun in his hands in the first place. Baldwin is also facing another lawsuit from a film member who is accusing the producers of general negligence. There are questions about how a live round made its way into the gun in the first place; police are investigating armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's involvement in the situation.

While the investigation into Hutchins' death is ongoing, per TMZ, another actor from the film shared his on-set recollection of the day the tragedy occurred.