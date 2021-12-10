Rust Actor Has Something To Say About Halyna Hutchins' Death
When it comes to the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, there have been multiple sides to the story. But as of yet, there are no concrete answers.
Alec Baldwin, who was holding the gun that went off and accidentally killed Hutchins, told ABC News in a sit down interview that he "didn't pull the trigger." The actor said (via Variety): " ... I cock the gun, and then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off," emphasizing that he didn't touch the trigger. He repeated, "I let go of the hammer of the gun — the gun goes off."
According to The New York Times, Baldwin is being sued by the film's script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, as she says that Baldwin shouldn't have had a gun in his hands in the first place. Baldwin is also facing another lawsuit from a film member who is accusing the producers of general negligence. There are questions about how a live round made its way into the gun in the first place; police are investigating armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's involvement in the situation.
While the investigation into Hutchins' death is ongoing, per TMZ, another actor from the film shared his on-set recollection of the day the tragedy occurred.
Rust actor Devon Werkheiser claims the cast and crew were the last to know about Halyna Hutchins' death
In a new interview with ABC News' "20/20," "Rust" actor Devon Werkheiser — who first came to fame as a preteen when starring on Nickelodeon's "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" in 2004 — says that the cast and crew of "Rust" were the last people to find out Halyna Hutchins had died.
Werkheiser explained that there was confusion as to what had happened, adding that many on set were told that she was in stable condition when she may not have been. Werkheiser recalled, "Many of us were waiting for news on how she was ... No one got told, but somehow it got leaked to the world before those of us who were actually involved found out that she had passed." Holding back tears, he continued, "To lose anyone on a movie is hard and shouldn't happen. To lose her... it doesn't make sense." Werkheiser also noted that everyone who worked on the film still feels incredibly devastated over the loss of Hutchins. "If you weren't on this movie, you can't possibly understand what this feels like. You can't know what it was like to be on that set before, and what it was to experience that day, and what it was to lose this person," he said.
As has been widely reported, some members of the crew walked out a few days before Hutchins' death because of allegedly poor working conditions. However, Alec Baldwin asserts that all the safety protocols were adhered to, sharing two lengthy Instagram posts of a letter signed and written by crew members.