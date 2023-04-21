Caitlyn Jenner Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

Following a wave of controversy in the news cycle, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum Caitlyn Jenner is facing a devastating blow. Earlier in April, Jenner made headlines after calling out Nike for their partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, as well as the brand's treatment of Allyson Felix, who was an ambassador for the company until 2018. "As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!" Jenner tweeted. "We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage."

Additionally, Jenner has been at the forefront of resistance against President Joe Biden's Title IX proposal, which seeks to reduce gender discrimination in sports by allowing transgender people to compete in the gender they identify as. "Joe Biden wants to destroy women — wants to destroy women's sports by using this radical gender ideology by saying it's just how you identify, it's not your DNA. It is just how you identify to play women's sports. It is wrong, it cannot go through," she publicly lashed out during an appearance on the "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" show.

Amid her opinionated streak, though, Jenner has to take a step back to mourn the death of a loved one.