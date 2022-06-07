Caitlyn Jenner's Mom Has Strong Words About The Kardashians' New TV Show

"Keeping up with the Kardashians" shot the KarJenners into stardom. But the E! reality show has also been a point of fissure in the family. When "KUWTK" premiered in October 2007 and for about half of its 20 seasons, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were a married couple living with their daughters and Kris' children from her marriage to Rob Kardashian. After she divorced from Kris in 2014, Caitlyn continued to be featured on the show, though her appearances became increasingly infrequent after she transitioned, Variety noted.

Though the former Olympian distanced herself from "KUWTK," she felt protective over the show because of her involvement in its conception, as detailed in her 2017 memoir "The Secrets of My Life." In fact, she revealed the show was her idea, which she got after watching "The Osbournes," per the Mirror. Caitlyn mentioned it to Kris, who then pitched it to Ryan Seacrest. But Seacrest's bosses were unsure, given the Kardashian-Jenners weren't exactly famous. They eventually bought the idea because Caitlyn was a public figure, she detailed.

Kris, however, disagreed with Caitlyn's version of the story. "I know my mom is really hurt by Caitlyn's book," Kim Kardashian said on the show (via Refinery29). After running for nearly 14 years, "KUWTK" concluded in March 2021, but it wouldn't be the end of their reality TV streak. In April, "The Kardashians" premiered on Hulu — this time without Caitlyn. And Caitlyn's mother, Esther Jenner, has opinions about the show.