Caitlyn Jenner's Mom Has Strong Words About The Kardashians' New TV Show
"Keeping up with the Kardashians" shot the KarJenners into stardom. But the E! reality show has also been a point of fissure in the family. When "KUWTK" premiered in October 2007 and for about half of its 20 seasons, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were a married couple living with their daughters and Kris' children from her marriage to Rob Kardashian. After she divorced from Kris in 2014, Caitlyn continued to be featured on the show, though her appearances became increasingly infrequent after she transitioned, Variety noted.
Though the former Olympian distanced herself from "KUWTK," she felt protective over the show because of her involvement in its conception, as detailed in her 2017 memoir "The Secrets of My Life." In fact, she revealed the show was her idea, which she got after watching "The Osbournes," per the Mirror. Caitlyn mentioned it to Kris, who then pitched it to Ryan Seacrest. But Seacrest's bosses were unsure, given the Kardashian-Jenners weren't exactly famous. They eventually bought the idea because Caitlyn was a public figure, she detailed.
Kris, however, disagreed with Caitlyn's version of the story. "I know my mom is really hurt by Caitlyn's book," Kim Kardashian said on the show (via Refinery29). After running for nearly 14 years, "KUWTK" concluded in March 2021, but it wouldn't be the end of their reality TV streak. In April, "The Kardashians" premiered on Hulu — this time without Caitlyn. And Caitlyn's mother, Esther Jenner, has opinions about the show.
Caitlyn Jenner's mother is no fan of The Kardashians
Caitlyn Jenner's mother, Esther Jenner, thinks "The Kardashians" is no good. "I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched," she told The U.S. Sun in a June 6 report. Regardless, the matriarch still supports her family amidst the chaos. "My two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it and I love them dearly. They're my blood," she added. Esther also hopes the Hulu show succeeds for the benefit of Kris Jenner's children. "And my four step-grandchildren — Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert — feel like they're mine too."
Esther's harsh words come just months after Caitlyn revealed she hadn't been informed she wouldn't be featured on "The Kardashians." Caitlyn tweeted: "I was shocked to learn through the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show." However, she indicated she had no ill feelings about their decision, adding, "Of course no bad blood. I love my family and am thrilled for the show continuing."
Esther believes Caitlyn is unbothered by it. "I don't know if [Caitlyn] even cares. It's something we haven't even discussed," she said. Interestingly enough, in "The Secrets of My Life," Caitlyn noted her family was unsupportive of her role in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," writing (via Mirror): "The implication is that I have sold myself out, willingly destroying what positive reputation I have left."