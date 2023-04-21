Dan Bongino Squashes Speculation Over His Fox News Departure

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino has set the record straight regarding his surprising departure from Fox News. Over the last 10 years, the former police officer has been featured on the right-leaning network, discussing his controversial opinions on topics like COVID-19 and Donald Trump's political exploits. From calling masks "face diapers" to claiming the 2020 election was "stolen," the radio host's career with Fox News has been fueled by controversy. After starring on the network as a guest commentator, Bongino was given his own weekend talk show titled "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" in June 2021.

While the show thrust Bongino further into the conservative spotlight, Fox News surprised viewers when they announced he would no longer be part of the network. "We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavours," they said in a statement to The Hill on April 20. Shortly after the announcement made headlines, many of his fans speculated that the sudden split was not amicable. However, on a recent episode of his podcast, Bongino gave the rundown on his departure and revealed that "it's not some big conspiracy theory."