The Tragic Death Of Dancing With The Stars Judge Len Goodman

Beloved "Strictly Come Dancing" and "Dancing with the Stars" judge Len Goodman has died. "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," his manager Jackie Gill announced in a statement to BBC. "A much loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all who knew him." According to the outlet Goodman died at a hospice on April 22, having been previously diagnosed with bone cancer.

Following news of Goodman's tragic death, fans, and colleagues have come out on social media, paying tribute to the "Dancing With The Stars" judge. In a heartwarming Instagram post, "Strictly Come Dancing" judge Craig Revel Horwood described Goodman as a colleague and a friend. "My heart and love go out to his lovely wife Sue and family. Len 'goody' Goodman is what I called him and 'Its a ten from Len and seveeeeern' will live with me forever. Rest in peace Len," Horwood wrote. In her tribute, BBC presenter Tess Daly called Goodman "a beautiful man, genuine, warm and humble, who left an impression on everyone he met ... You were never a 7 for me, Len you were always a 10."

Goodman is survived by his longtime partner Sue Barrett whom he married in 2012. He also leaves behind son James William Goodman, from a previous relationship.