Tucker Carlson Is Finished At Fox News After Sudden Exit

On April 24, Fox News dropped the bombshell that Tucker Carlson had left the network. "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," Fox announced in an official statement. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named."

Carlson first joined Fox News as a contributor in 2009 and then became the host of the talk show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in 2016. He was known for his far-right political views and support of former President Donald Trump, who was often a guest on his show. The news comes as a shock, as "Tucker Carlson Tonight" was one of the most-watched shows on Fox. The reason for his departure was not given at the time of the announcement.

More to come...