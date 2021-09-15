The Shocking Thing Tucker Carlson Just Admitted On-Air

While Tucker Carlson seemed to outright admit to having lied on air at least a few times over the course of his career, the Fox News host then added a caveat to clarify himself. "I guess I would ask myself, like, I mean I lie if I'm really cornered or something ... I really try not to," the conservative pundit explained to Rubin Report host David Rubin (via The Guardian). "I try never to lie on TV. I just don't — I don't like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever."

The Fox News host then proceeded to turn his focus back to his original point — the staff and producers of CNN — and accuse the network wholly of "systematically" lying to the public at large. Carlson, who worked at CNN as a political commentator from 2000 to 2005, then concluded his monologue by accusing the network hosts of putting their "boot on the neck of the weakest people."

Notably, Carlson has been repeatedly accused of engaging in the very behavior he claimed to despise, which he seemed to acknowledge by stating he was guilty of "[putting] pictures on the screen to hurt weak people." As CNN reported in April, the Anti-Defamation League previously called for Carlson to step down from Fox News over his repeated negative commentary about marginalized groups, among them undocumented immigrants. Overall, Carlson's admission was certainly shocking, and only time will tell when his next mistruth comes.