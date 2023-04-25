Outrage Over Morgan Wallen's Concert Cancellation Reaches New High

Morgan Wallen made people angry in 2021 when he was caught yelling racial slurs on a leaked video. It seems his fans were able to get over their anger because he won Album of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Now fans are angry at Wallen once again after he canceled a concert in Mississippi minutes before the start time. "Ladies & Gentlemen," a screen on the stage read. "Unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight — therefore tonight's show has been canceled." The message told people to exit the stadium, and ticket refunds would be available.

Wallen took to Instagram to clarify what was going on. "After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he posted to his stories, via USA Today. His stories went on, "My voice is shot, and I am unable to sing. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could." It seems that some fans aren't ready to forgive him just yet.