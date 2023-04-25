Outrage Over Morgan Wallen's Concert Cancellation Reaches New High
Morgan Wallen made people angry in 2021 when he was caught yelling racial slurs on a leaked video. It seems his fans were able to get over their anger because he won Album of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards.
Now fans are angry at Wallen once again after he canceled a concert in Mississippi minutes before the start time. "Ladies & Gentlemen," a screen on the stage read. "Unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight — therefore tonight's show has been canceled." The message told people to exit the stadium, and ticket refunds would be available.
Wallen took to Instagram to clarify what was going on. "After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he posted to his stories, via USA Today. His stories went on, "My voice is shot, and I am unable to sing. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could." It seems that some fans aren't ready to forgive him just yet.
Morgan Wallen is being sued for concert cancelation
Morgan Wallen better be holding on to his cowboy hat because he may have some legal troubles heading his way. After canceling his Mississippi concert last minute, he's been dealing with angered fans asking for refunds or some other way to make up for the cancellation. But one fan, in particular, is set on suing the country singer for negligence and demanding refunds for not only tickets, but for other costs such as transportation, concessions, and merchandise.
"[Wallen] assumed a duty to exercise due and reasonable care for the financial property interests of his patrons," the complaint — which was obtained by Entertainment Weekly — claimed, and further seeking "money damages in an amount that will fairly and reasonably compensate them for the harm." It was also added that the singer should do something to fix the "mental anguish" he caused fans.
Meanwhile, Wallen is focusing on getting his voice back to normal so he can continue with his tour. "There's nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys," he wrote in an Instagram story post, via Rolling Stone, adding, "But as of today, I'm on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week's shows."