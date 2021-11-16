Morgan Wallen Finally Revealed What He's Going To Do With His Career Post-Scandal

Morgan Wallen hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in February after TMZ published video of the country star using a racial slur that went viral online.

As a result of the controversial video — which appeared to be filmed be a neighbor — a slew of companies opted to pull his music from their platforms, including iHeartRadio and country music network CMT (via Variety). Wallen was also banned from several award shows, including the CMA Awards (where he lost), the American Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Awards. By June though, it appeared the star had been welcomed back to radio when several stations started playing his music again.

But the fallout didn't stop there. BBC reported that Wallen's record label, Big Loud Records, confirmed it had "made the decision to suspend [his] recording contract indefinitely," in February, but, by May, Digital Music News reported he'd been reinstated by his label "quietly."

For his part, Wallen issued an apology in a video on Instagram. In the more than five-minute long clip, Wallen told fans his behavior was "not something [he's] proud of" and asked fans not to defend him. "I was wrong. It's on me to take ownership of this and I fully accept any penalties I'm facing," he said. Wallen also added that he'd "decided to go off the grid for a little while and get used to making good decisions," but it seems like he's now ready for that spotlight to shine on him again...