Morgan Wallen Finally Revealed What He's Going To Do With His Career Post-Scandal
Morgan Wallen hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in February after TMZ published video of the country star using a racial slur that went viral online.
As a result of the controversial video — which appeared to be filmed be a neighbor — a slew of companies opted to pull his music from their platforms, including iHeartRadio and country music network CMT (via Variety). Wallen was also banned from several award shows, including the CMA Awards (where he lost), the American Music Awards, and the Billboard Music Awards. By June though, it appeared the star had been welcomed back to radio when several stations started playing his music again.
But the fallout didn't stop there. BBC reported that Wallen's record label, Big Loud Records, confirmed it had "made the decision to suspend [his] recording contract indefinitely," in February, but, by May, Digital Music News reported he'd been reinstated by his label "quietly."
For his part, Wallen issued an apology in a video on Instagram. In the more than five-minute long clip, Wallen told fans his behavior was "not something [he's] proud of" and asked fans not to defend him. "I was wrong. It's on me to take ownership of this and I fully accept any penalties I'm facing," he said. Wallen also added that he'd "decided to go off the grid for a little while and get used to making good decisions," but it seems like he's now ready for that spotlight to shine on him again...
Morgan Wallen's tour
It looks like Morgan Wallen is ready to jump back into his career in the wake of his racial slur controversy. Wallen confirmed on November 15 that he'd be embarking on the "Dangerous Tour," which will see him head across the U.S. over seven months from February 2022.
Of course, social media had plenty to say about his foray back into the public eye, as the first tour date will kick off almost exactly a year after his racial slur controversy hit the headlines. "Morgan Wallen shouted the N word in February and his sales spiked 500% now he's about to sell out an arena tour across the country. We love America don't we folks," one person tweeted. Another tagged Nashville's Bridgestone Arena after the venue tweeted about Wallen's tour date in Music City, writing, "The racist tour. Disgusting and shameful how you're catering to racism."
However, others were quick to throw their support behind the country star nine months after the infamous video went viral. "God ask us to forgive and pray for him. We have to have faith that he can change, how would you feel?" one person asked on Twitter in reference to the controversy. Another tweeted of the singer's tour announcement, "Literally can't even right now! I'm so excited for this! I've been waiting for this for months."
Whether it really was a "dangerous" decision to announce a tour so soon after such a serious controversy remains to be seen.