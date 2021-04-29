Why Morgan Wallen Isn't Allowed To Attend The Billboard Music Awards

Those unfamiliar with country music might not know the name Morgan Wallen, but even the most fair weather country fan will. Wallen was once considered the next up and comer in the industry. However, 2020 and so far 2021 were not good years for Wallen.

Wallen got his start on "The Voice." He didn't win, but he made a name for himself. Soon enough, Wallen had a record deal. However, that's when things started going south. Wallen was slated to appear on "SNL" in October 2020 but the offer was rescinded when he was arrested for disorderly conduct at a Nashville bar. SNL barred Wallen from performing as his being at a bar conflicted with their COVID-19 polities.

Wallen laid low for a while after that, but then in February 2021, he got in major trouble for using a racial slur while out partying in Nashville. Wallen was suspended from his record label and received some significant blowback from his colleagues. In typical celebrity style, Wallen issued a social media apology for his behavior.

The bad news keeps on coming for Wallen, who is nominated for a Billboard Music Award in 2021, but will reportedly not be allowed to attend the show. Here's the scoop.