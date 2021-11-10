Morgan Wallen's CMAs Absence Has Fans Melting Down

While country singer Morgan Wallen might've made a mark at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards for his win as New Artist of the Year, his absence at this year's ceremony, which took place on November 10, possibly outweighed the impact of his previous win. The reason for the Wallen-shaped hole at the 2021 CMAs was a culmination of well-documented controversies the musician found himself embroiled in throughout 2020 and up until the beginning of this year.

Among his standouts of controversial moments are an arrest for disorderly conduct at a Nashville bar owned by Kid Rock during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a canceled appearance on "Saturday Night Live" after failing to quarantine in order to perform, and yelling racist slurs while intoxicated. In response, a slew of country music award shows, including the CMA Awards and the American Music Awards, banned him from attending this year.

Despite the ban, however, Wallen is still up for Album of the Year for his 2021 release "Dangerous: The Double Album" — a move which has seemingly sent mixed messages about what the genre will and will not tolerate when it comes to its artists. And despite the CMA Awards taking a hard line at disallowing Wallen to attend this year's event, it seems fans are still stewing over the decision.