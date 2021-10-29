Morgan Wallen Has Been Officially Banned From The AMAs. Here's What We Know

Morgan Wallen is a country singer-songwriter hailing from Tennessee. He made his foray into the spotlight back in 2014 when he was discovered by Adam Levine on "The Voice," as per People. Despite not winning the singing competition, Wallen achieved what he showed up for: recognition. In an interview with People in 2019, the country star admitted that the "experience kind of kick-started [him] a little bit," adding, "... it was a big first step — I guess that's the first time in my life where I realized that maybe I actually have a shot at this."

After his time on "The Voice," the "Cover Me Up" singer decided to take his talent and potential future music career seriously and spent time working on his singing and songwriting skills. He eventually signed with a label and released his debut single, "The Way I Talk," in 2016. It wasn't long before country music fans caught a whiff of the young star and his popularity shot up. According to Rolling Stone, by 2021, he was the US's most popular artist, and his album "Dangerous" racked up hundreds of thousands in album sales and billions of audio streams, making it the most popular album of the year.

Despite his popularity, Wallen has made a number of public gaffes that have caused him to come under fire from the music industry and fans alike. One such incident that occurred earlier this year even got him banned from the American Music Awards.