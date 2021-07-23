The Real Reason Morgan Wallen Went To Rehab

There was a time that rising country music star Morgan Wallen was embraced by the entire music industry. But a scandal surrounding his use of a racial slur caused some of that support to disappear. And after the incident, he apologized and checked into rehab.

Wallen tried to explain the reason he used the slur on the July 23 episode of "Good Morning America." "I had some longtime friends in town and we had been partying all weekend. We just figured we'd go hard," he told host Michael Strahan. "I was around some of my friends and we say dumb stuff together... in our minds it's playful. It sounds ignorant to say but it's really where it came from... it's wrong." "I wouldn't say [I say it] frequently. It was just around this certain group of friends," he continued. "We were all clearly drunk and I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him. I didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all." Still, he called himself "ignorant" and noted he spoke with multiple Black organizations to better understand why the word is deeply-rooted in racism.

In the interview, Wallen also revealed why he chose to go to rehab after the incident. What was his motivation?