What Did Morgan Wallen Say After His CMA Loss?

Although Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous" was the best-selling album nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards, he ultimately lost the nod to Chris Stapleton's "Starting Over," the New York Post reports. Minutes later, Wallen addressed his fans via Twitter. "I wake up every morning and thank the Lord for my blessings," he wrote. "Tomorrow will be no different. I love y'all." While he is clearly trying to express that he won't be losing any sleep over losing this award, the timing of the tweet is a bit suspicious.

Nonetheless, Wallen's fans appeared to have his back, sending nothing but love and support in his direction. "We love you!" wrote one fan. Another pointed out how outspoken Wallen's fans were at the ceremony despite all the controversy. "Loudest moment was when they mentioned your nomination," they wrote.

This wasn't the first time his fans have jumped to his defense. In April when Wallen was banned from the ACM Awards, his fans put up billboards in his support, with one telling Country Now that their goal was to "'Wallen-Paper' Nashville." The fan said they were "trying to 'right the wrong' of cancel culture," of which they believed Wallen was an unfair target.