Halsey Calls It Quits With Son's Father Alev Aydin

"Bad at Love" singer Halsey and film producer Alev Aydin have parted ways. The pair first sparked relationship rumors back in January 2019 after attending a Los Angles Lakers game together. Reliving the experience on his Instagram, Aydin shared a photo showing him and Halsey watching the game while sitting at the courtside. "Back when I did a very cool thing I'll prob never get to do again — massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game," he quipped.

Though Halsey and Aydin committed to keeping their romance under wraps, the couple never shied away from showing each either off on social media. "İyi ki doğdun ❤️ happiest birthday, aşkım. ❤️ @zoneaydin," the "Without Me" singer once wrote in a birthday tribute to Aydin. Speaking to Allure in 2021, Halsey opened up about her relationship with Aydin, revealing the reason for their lowkey status. "I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn't," she explained.

That same year, the "Without Me" singer gave fans a glimpse into her relationship during an interview that yet again saw her about the film producer. "I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication. "I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication," she gushed to Apple Music. Despite all the evident love between them, however, Halsey and Aydin have decided it is best to call it quits.