Halsey Calls It Quits With Son's Father Alev Aydin
"Bad at Love" singer Halsey and film producer Alev Aydin have parted ways. The pair first sparked relationship rumors back in January 2019 after attending a Los Angles Lakers game together. Reliving the experience on his Instagram, Aydin shared a photo showing him and Halsey watching the game while sitting at the courtside. "Back when I did a very cool thing I'll prob never get to do again — massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game," he quipped.
Though Halsey and Aydin committed to keeping their romance under wraps, the couple never shied away from showing each either off on social media. "İyi ki doğdun ❤️ happiest birthday, aşkım. ❤️ @zoneaydin," the "Without Me" singer once wrote in a birthday tribute to Aydin. Speaking to Allure in 2021, Halsey opened up about her relationship with Aydin, revealing the reason for their lowkey status. "I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn't," she explained.
That same year, the "Without Me" singer gave fans a glimpse into her relationship during an interview that yet again saw her about the film producer. "I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication. "I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication," she gushed to Apple Music. Despite all the evident love between them, however, Halsey and Aydin have decided it is best to call it quits.
The singer is asking full physical custody
According to documents obtained by TMZ, amid her split from Ayiv Aydin, Halsey is asking the court to grant her primary custody of the couple's one-year-old son Ender with the screenwriter getting only visitation rights. Outside of that, however, the singer is requesting that she and Aydin have joint legal custody of the toddler. In addition, Halsey is seeking to split with Aydin, her legal fees as well as the costs that will be involved in establishing paternity.
Despite the legal move, however, sources close to the former couple confirm that there was little to no drama involved in their break up. "It's an amicable split," an insider told People. "They're planning to co-parent." According to another source, the singer made her recent filing only so Ender could go with her on tour. "Halsey is going on tour this summer and plans to bring their son with her," the insider told E!. "They had to file this way so that their son could join the tour."
In January 2021, two years into her relationship with Aydin, Halsey announced she was expecting a baby with the film producer. In July 2021, the couple welcomed their son. "Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently," the singer wrote in an Instagram post honoring Ender on his first birthday. "Your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny."