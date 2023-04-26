Amber Heard's Claims About Her Aquaman 2 Role May Be True After All

Amber Heard's future in the "Aquaman" franchise was once in jeopardy. In case you missed it, the actor faced a defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. And as the trial was happening, rumors spread that she would be cut in the later-to-be-released "Aquaman 2." A little after the case's verdict came out, someone posted a screenshot of a message to Twitter that read: "There was a meeting and all of Amber's scenes will be deleted from Aquaman 2."

And In a since-deleted post from Just Jared, it was reported that the rumor of the actor being cut from the DC movie was true. Furthermore, it was reported that Heard would be replaced by Nicole Kidman. The "Magic Mike XXL" actor's spokesperson denied the claims.

Even during the trial, Heard denied any rumors that she was completely cut from the movie. "I fought really hard to stay in the movie," she said in court. "They didn't want to include me in the film." She did, however, admit that her screen time was cut down a significant amount. "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it ..." she continued. "They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out." And it seems that the actor was right all along, and she will be in the new "Aquaman" movie.