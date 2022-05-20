Amber Heard's Role In Aquaman May Have Been Changed For A Different Reason Than We Thought

Gayle King's take on the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial was spot on. The talk show queen told Entertainment Tonight, "I don't know how anybody wins in that case. I really don't." If you've been under a rock, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about surviving abuse damaged his reputation and ended his career. The ongoing civil trial has taken all the ugly details about Depp and Heard's marriage to a new level, as Heard claims to have experienced several violent assaults at the hands of the actor.

Heard testified that she was let go from her "Aquaman" sequel contract because of the bad publicity surrounding her legal battles with Depp, per Newsweek. On May 16, the 36-year-old said she had to fight to keep her role as Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." According to Newsweek, Heard told the court, "I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it. I just don't know how much I'm in, actually, of the final cut." Heard added, "They didn't want to include me in the film."

According to The New York Post, Heard's agent Jessica Kovacevic testified Heard should have been a major star after 2018's "Aquaman," which grossed over $1 billion. But Kovacevic's testimony on May 19 offered a different reason why the studio had second thoughts about Heard's "Aquaman 2" role.