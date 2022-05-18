Gayle King Doesn't Hold Back Her Feelings About The Amber Heard Johnny Depp Trial

Given how Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial has dominated the news cycle, it's unsurprising that even fellow celebs have weighed in. Drew Barrymore "drew" some ire after she opined on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that the trial has been "a seven-layer dip of insanity" (via Vanity Fair), adding that she couldn't believe Depp and Heard were "actually offering up this information that nobody had to know." With some perceiving Barrymore's comments as dismissive of the topic of domestic abuse, she apologized via an Instagram video, calling this "a teachable moment."

Hot takes on the trial from famous voices didn't stop there, however. During a May comedy gig, Chris Rock, a recent assault victim himself, launched into a routine lampooning Heard for allegedly defecating in her and Depp's marital bed (via the Independent). "Believe all women, believe all women .... except Amber Heard," Rock said, in addition to one-liners like, "Once you s**t in someone's bed, you just guilty of everything." Rock received some critical backlash, but not nearly as much as ex-'NSYNCer Lance Bass after he mocked some of Heard's testimony in a TikTok performance. Receiving negative comments on social media, Bass has since deleted the vid.

Although it seems in celebs' best interest to stay out of the messy courtroom drama, talk show icon Gayle King has now given her two cents.