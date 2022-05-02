Drew Barrymore Just Stepped Into The Mess That Is The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial is a trainwreck that most of us can't look away from. The daily live stream from the Virginia courtroom is a riveting, but disturbing peek at the dissolution of the celebrity marriage between "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and Heard.

In case you missed it, Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation after losing a U.K. lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun. Jon Marks, an executive at Scripps' national networks, which owns Court TV, told Vanity Fair that the cable network's streaming numbers have almost quadrupled because of the trial. Marks said, "I'm sure it doesn't shock you, but we've more than doubled our daytime ratings due to this trial."

No one may be shocked by the Court TV ratings, but here's one thing that could surprise you: Drew Barrymore stepped into the mess of the trial and created a controversy. For the record, the popular talk show host isn't the only celebrity to face backlash after weighing in. (Howard Stern slammed Depp's behavior in the courtroom and called the actor a "huge narcissist," per Mediaite.) But Barrymore's commentary really struck a nerve with fans, which led the star to make a heartfelt apology.