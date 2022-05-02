Drew Barrymore Just Stepped Into The Mess That Is The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial
The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial is a trainwreck that most of us can't look away from. The daily live stream from the Virginia courtroom is a riveting, but disturbing peek at the dissolution of the celebrity marriage between "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and Heard.
In case you missed it, Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation after losing a U.K. lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun. Jon Marks, an executive at Scripps' national networks, which owns Court TV, told Vanity Fair that the cable network's streaming numbers have almost quadrupled because of the trial. Marks said, "I'm sure it doesn't shock you, but we've more than doubled our daytime ratings due to this trial."
No one may be shocked by the Court TV ratings, but here's one thing that could surprise you: Drew Barrymore stepped into the mess of the trial and created a controversy. For the record, the popular talk show host isn't the only celebrity to face backlash after weighing in. (Howard Stern slammed Depp's behavior in the courtroom and called the actor a "huge narcissist," per Mediaite.) But Barrymore's commentary really struck a nerve with fans, which led the star to make a heartfelt apology.
Drew Barrymore 'deeply apologized' for her Depp-Heard comments
Drew Barrymore apologized for "making light" of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, taking to social media for her mea culpa. "The Drew Barrymore Show" host's initial remarks about the trial during her show created a swift backlash from fans. According to Variety, Barrymore joked that Depp's $50 million lawsuit against Heard was "like one layer of crazy, it's a seven-layer dip of insanity. I know that these are two people's real lives, and I know what it's like to have your life put out in public." The former "Santa Clarita Diet" star added, "They are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!"
After fans reacted to her comments, Barrymore answered in an Instagram video: "It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that, I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out, because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself."
The iconic actor-turned-talk show host became a beloved cultural icon after starring in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" as a little girl. Barrymore explained that she wanted to "be a good person" and said, "I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward ... I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it." And that's why fans have loved Barrymore for so long!