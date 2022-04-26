Howard Stern Slams Johnny Depp's Behavior At His Defamation Trial

On his SiriusXM radio show, Howard Stern blasted Johnny Depp's behavior in court, deeming the actor "a huge narcissist," per Mediaite. Stern also accused the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of using his celebrity to turn the tide of public opinion in his favor. "He figured, 'I'll put this on TV and because I'm so persuasive and because I'm so smart, I'm such a wonderful guy,'" the shock jock speculated. But he opined that Depp was doing himself no favors. "He's so over-acting," Stern sniped. "He shouldn't be putting this on TV in any shape."

Attorney Rachel Fiset of Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman told the Los Angeles Times that Depp's conversational tone and lengthy responses to questions are unusual for witness testimony, but she disagreed with Stern's assessment of the actor's performance. "If this approach could work for anyone, it would be a superstar like Johnny Depp," she said. Depp even seems to have an appreciative audience in the courtroom; he had spectators laughing at his wisecracks about some of the tabloid stories about him.

Stern didn't just criticize Depp. He included Amber Heard in his rant, saying, "It's not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children." But Depp's fans seem to be enjoying the show — they applauded him on Twitter after he concluded his testimony for sharing his story.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.