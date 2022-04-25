Johnny Depp Fans Hit With Serious Warning Over Their Courtroom Behavior

The defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has dominated headlines since it began. Now, the judge who is presiding over the case has issued a stark warning to Depp supporters who are speaking (or laughing) out of turn in court. During cross-examination on April 25, Depp was asked about his popular movie franchises and had some trouble answering the question. "I'm so pathetic when it comes to knowing what movies I've done," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said (via People). And while Depp stunned fans with his previous admission days ago, he reiterated that he "[feels] better not watching" his films.

In response to Depp's statement, his courtroom supporters laughed loudly, requiring Judge Penney Azcarate to demand that spectators maintain quietness or exit the Virginia courthouse. "Order in the court or I will have you removed. Understood? Thank you." Judge Azcarate demanded (via People).

Azcarate is no stranger to exerting her judicial power. According to the New York Post, Azcarate previously removed two Depp fans from the courtroom, after they made threatening remarks about Heard online. A source also revealed to the outlet, that in addition to being disrespectful, Depp fans are sticking chewed bubble gum under the courtroom benches — much to Azcarate's dismay.