Johnny Depp Stuns Fans With His Admission About His Most Famous Role

Johnny Depp has touched on many subjects in his opening testimony in his $100 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. In addition to disclosing details about the abuse he endured as a child, the actor also revealed a more light-hearted detail about his hit franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Depp was asked how he felt the 2003 Disney film "turned out," and his response may have been shocking to some. "I haven't seen it," Depp exclaimed (via the Daily Mail). Despite not seeing the actual movie, he still had positive remarks. He added, "But I believe that the film did pretty well, apparently, and they wanted to keep going, making more, and I was fine to do that." Fans seemed surprised by the admission, with one tweeting, "did johnny depp just say he never saw pirates of the caribbean?" Someone else called it a "baller move," while another expressed disbelief by asking, "Seriously?" One person simply said, "I'm not buyin that one!"

The actor explained his decision to refrain from watching his films during a 2009 appearance on "The Late Show With David Letterman." "In a way, once my job is done on a film, it's really none of my business," Depp told Letterman. "It's just that, you know, I don't like watching myself." While he hasn't seen the movie himself, plenty of people have, as the first film in the franchise has raked in $305,413,918, according to Box Office Mojo.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.