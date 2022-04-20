Lawyers Argue Whether Johnny Depp's Opening Testimony In Amber Heard Trial Hurt Or Helped His Case - Exclusive

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Actor Johnny Depp stunned everyone when he took the stand on April 19 during his defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard and announced that he was on a quest for the truth to prevail. "My goal is the truth," he declared, per People. "It's been six years of trying times," he revealed. "It's pretty strange when one day you're Cinderella, so to speak, then 0.6 seconds you're Quasimodo. I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years. I didn't want any of those people to believe that I had done them wrong or lied to them or that I was a fraud. I pride myself on honesty."

But that's not all. Equally shocking was Depp's testimony on April 20 about the physical abuse he witnessed as a child and the way in which it played a role in his marriage to Heard. "I wanted to try to make it work," Depp confessed, per the New York Post. "I thought maybe I could help her," he added. "Ms. Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor, that's something that lives in the back of your brain," he explained. "I'm sure it's somehow related to my father remaining stoic as my mother would beat him to death."

Many, however, are wondering whether Depp's testimony helped or hurt his case. Fortunately, Nicki Swift sat down with two law experts to hash it all out.