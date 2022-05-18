Lance Bass' Bizarre Amber Heard TikTok Is Causing A Stir

On May 16, Lance Bass shared a TikTok of what initially appeared to be a funny clip, but it turns out to be his version of acting out Amber Heard's testimony in her trial with Johnny Depp. "I've heard of dirty pop," he said in the comments. "But dirty carpet... that's a new one. In honor of the trial starting back up...Had [clap] to [clap] do [clap] it!"

But Twitter thought otherwise, with some expressing extreme distaste. "F**k Lance Bass and f**k anyone who thinks lip-syncing to a victim's description of abuse is remotely funny ... I don't need any more morally bankrupt trolls in my life than the universe already forces me to deal with," one fan wrote. "This trial is about domestic violence, emotional abuse, and sexual assault. And this is what Lance Bass is choosing to do. These folks really are determined to dissuade victims from ever coming forward again," proclaimed another.

Others also pointed out how even though the internet seems to be siding with Depp, it's unfair Heard is on the receiving end of collective vitriol. "the public bullying of amber heard has reached its apex and needs to stop ... We don't need to see lance bass act her out," a fan wrote. Bass has yet to address the backlash, but perhaps it's high time people stopped making light out of something so grave like abuse. Stars should be the first people to dissuade others from participating in the absurd trend.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.