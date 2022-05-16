Amber Heard Doesn't Hold Back Her Feelings About Johnny Depp Supporters
If the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial were being decided by social media, it seems pretty clear that Heard would be the loser. Depp's die-hard fans on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms have been relentless in their defense of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor and their attacks on Heard. While testifying on the stand on May 16, Heard finally addressed Depp's army of online support and how it has affected her.
To back up slightly, Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse. Though the op-ed did not mention Depp by name, it was widely assumed that Heard was referring to him, which Depp has argued negatively impacted his acting career. Throughout the extremely public trial, both Heard and Depp have accused the other of abuse — though the internet has seemingly declared their allegiance to Depp.
Amber Heard says she gets harassed on a 'daily basis'
In her testimony on May 15 (via People), Amber Heard said that she's been harassed by Johnny Depp's fans ever since she filed for a restraining order and their divorce played out in public. "It was hard for me to work. I was harassed. I am harassed on a daily basis, death threats," she said. Heard also said she has been "bombarded" with "vitriol from Johnny Depp supporters."
The trial was also the subject of a "Saturday Night Live" skit, which took on the poop-in-the-bed allegation. Depp's fans have also begun going after his daughter, Lily-Rose, for not publicly supporting him enough during the trial, per BuzzFeed. There is also a new TikTok trend of users mocking Heard's testimony in which she makes allegations of physical abuse, per Rolling Stone. Whether or not Heard's allegations of abuse against Depp are true or not, it's hard to deny that the online abuse she's under is very real.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.