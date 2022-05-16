Amber Heard Doesn't Hold Back Her Feelings About Johnny Depp Supporters

In her testimony on May 15 (via People), Amber Heard said that she's been harassed by Johnny Depp's fans ever since she filed for a restraining order and their divorce played out in public. "It was hard for me to work. I was harassed. I am harassed on a daily basis, death threats," she said. Heard also said she has been "bombarded" with "vitriol from Johnny Depp supporters."

The trial was also the subject of a "Saturday Night Live" skit, which took on the poop-in-the-bed allegation. Depp's fans have also begun going after his daughter, Lily-Rose, for not publicly supporting him enough during the trial, per BuzzFeed. There is also a new TikTok trend of users mocking Heard's testimony in which she makes allegations of physical abuse, per Rolling Stone. Whether or not Heard's allegations of abuse against Depp are true or not, it's hard to deny that the online abuse she's under is very real.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.