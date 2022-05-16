SNL Is In Hot Water Over Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Sketch

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial in which the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star sued his ex-wife for $50 million not only is dominating headlines, but proving to be divisive. Joe Rogan was among those that sided with Depp, and he bashed Heard while discussing the case on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "I'm watching this trial, and, like, it's a cautionary tale about believing in bulls***," the wildly popular podcaster said. "You got rid of the best f***ing pirate you ever had! For a crazy lady!" he added.

Another prominent media figure, Howard Stern, took the opposite side of the case. The radio legend believed that Depp relished the attention the trial garnered. "On the narcissism scale, I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist," he said on "The Howard Stern Show" (via The Wrap). Stern believed the actor made a miscalculation by taking the stand. "But that's what narcissists do. 'I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.' No you won't!" he added.

The trial also led to plenty of online discourse, and a litany of viral TikTok videos that borrowed audio from Heard's testimony. That, in turn, led to backlash online from social media users who did not appreciate the content. "lmao all the depp/heard stuff is so triggering and it's EVERYWHERE, it's my entire fyp on tiktok and i want to claw my eyes out," one person tweeted. Viewers reacted with similarly heated responses when "Saturday Night Live" made a sketch about the trial.