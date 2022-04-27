Joe Rogan Doesn't Hold Back His Feelings About Amber Heard
The trial for Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard captured the attention of both fans and media. Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, where she made abuse claims, irreparably damaged his career. "Nothing less than everything, nothing less than everything because when the allegations were made ... that I was a drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women suddenly in my 50s, it's over," Depp said on the stand while discussing what the incendiary op-ed cost him, per Deadline. According to the "Donnie Brasco" star, his reputation would never recover from Heard's claims. "No matter the outcome of this trial, the second the accusation were made against me ... once that happened, I lost then."
As the trial made headlines, supporters of both Depp and Heard took to social media to weigh-in. Cyabra — a company that specializes in evaluating inauthentic online behavior — found that 11% of the online discourse around the Depp-Heard debate on Twitter was inauthentic. "Whenever there's a lot of people involved, there's always going to be some level of additional, inauthentic conversation going on around a topic," the company's CEO Dan Brahmy told Fox News.
On April 24, Joe Rogan posted a screenshot to Instagram of a Fox News headline that reported Cyabra's findings. "I'm surprised it's only 11%," the comedian wrote in his caption. Days later, Rogan made his feelings crystal clear when he bashed Heard.
Joe Rogan shared unkind words about Amber Heard
Joe Rogan painted an unflattering picture of Amber Heard while discussing the Johnny Depp defamation trial on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "I'm watching this trial, and, like, it's a cautionary tale about believing in bulls***," the podcaster said on April 26 to guest Jessica Kirson. Rogan said the Depp-Heard marriage reminded him of "Anthony Bourdain and his relationship to that crazy woman," which appeared to be a reference to Bourdain's long-time girlfriend Asia Argent, per the New York Post. "You're seeing all the crazy come out," the podcast host added.
The UFC commentator mentioned his friend — fellow comedian Doug Stanhope — having a close relationship with Depp, and how Stanhope previously penned an essay about the couple. Rogan recalled what Stanhope said about Heard. "He knows her well ... He's like, 'She's out of her f***ing mind.' Like, a crazy actress!" Rogan continued. Rogan took exception with Depp being removed from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, and threw another jab at Heard. "You got rid of the best f***ing pirate you ever had! For a crazy lady!"
In 2016, Stanhope wrote a strongly-worded guest column for The Wrap where he defended Depp against abuse accusations made by Heard, and hinted that she was blackmailing her husband. "We have watched Amber Heard f*** with him at his weakest," the comedian wrote. Later, Heard filed a defamation suit against Stanhope, but eventually dropped the case, per The Wrap.