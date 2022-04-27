Joe Rogan Doesn't Hold Back His Feelings About Amber Heard

The trial for Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard captured the attention of both fans and media. Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming that a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, where she made abuse claims, irreparably damaged his career. "Nothing less than everything, nothing less than everything because when the allegations were made ... that I was a drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women suddenly in my 50s, it's over," Depp said on the stand while discussing what the incendiary op-ed cost him, per Deadline. According to the "Donnie Brasco" star, his reputation would never recover from Heard's claims. "No matter the outcome of this trial, the second the accusation were made against me ... once that happened, I lost then."

As the trial made headlines, supporters of both Depp and Heard took to social media to weigh-in. Cyabra — a company that specializes in evaluating inauthentic online behavior — found that 11% of the online discourse around the Depp-Heard debate on Twitter was inauthentic. "Whenever there's a lot of people involved, there's always going to be some level of additional, inauthentic conversation going on around a topic," the company's CEO Dan Brahmy told Fox News.

On April 24, Joe Rogan posted a screenshot to Instagram of a Fox News headline that reported Cyabra's findings. "I'm surprised it's only 11%," the comedian wrote in his caption. Days later, Rogan made his feelings crystal clear when he bashed Heard.