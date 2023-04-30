Don Lemon And Jonah Hill's Feud Started With An Awkward In-Person Encounter

Celebrity feuds are pretty common, especially when there are big personalities working together. However, Don Lemon and Jonah Hill have never met before they started clashing. Lemon is no stranger to controversy. During his years at CNN, the anchor was accused of misogyny on multiple accounts, such as when he claimed the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, at 51 years old, wasn't "in her prime" enough to run for President of the United States. He was also accused of disrespecting his female colleagues, Nancy Grace and Soledad O'Brien, in the workplace. On April 24, CNN announced Lemon was no longer with the network, although the former "Don Lemon Tonight" host claimed he had been abruptly fired with no warning.

While Hill's talked-about moments weren't as controversial as Lemon's, the actor had to fend off rumors that he was difficult after Judd Apatow called him an "angry nerd" and he lost his cool during a Rolling Stone interview. When asked about his farting habits, Hill replied, "I'm not answering that dumb question! I'm not that kind of person! Being in a funny movie doesn't make me have to answer dumb questions. It has nothing to do with who I am." He later told The Guardian, "Having a bad day doesn't reflect who I am as a person." However, perhaps he was having a bad day when he and Lemon butted heads during their first meeting.