Jonah Hill Is Backing Away From The Spotlight Even More

Throughout his career, Jonah Hill has struggled with how he has been portrayed in the media, including the negative comments he received online. The "Superbad" star opened up about how this impacted his self-image. "I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive," he read from his self-published magazine, "Inner Child," while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018. "I've started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head." That essay was written after Hill directed his first feature film, "Mid-90s." Almost four years later, Hill came to a realization about his mental health that changed his approach to Hollywood.

Hill's second time working as director came in the biographical documentary "Stutz," which covered the "22 Jump Street" actor's sessions with his therapist, and led to a personal revelation. "I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events," Hill wrote in a statement to Deadline on August 17. The A-lister decided that effective immediately, he would be stepping away from in-person engagements, as Hill decided to not attend events promoting his documentary and his upcoming Netflix film, "You People."

Shortly after releasing that statement, Hill took another major step away from the public spotlight.