Jonah Hill Is Opening Up About A Major Lifestyle Change

Jonah Hill is definitely not a stranger to making lifestyle changes in front of the world. In fact, he was constantly being photographed throughout his weight loss journey that went on for several years. The actor attempted to first lose weight in 2011. He ended up having to gain weight for his role in the movie "War Dogs," but lost 40 pounds in 2017 after filming wrapped, according to Us Weekly. Hill's weight loss journey was definitely not an easy one. When he was younger, the actor was ridiculed by the press for being overweight which he was already insecure about. Luckily, things changed.

"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," Hill wrote on Instagram in February 2021. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers." He then revealed that he finally loves and accepts himself and posted the photo to encourage others with insecurities to do the same. "It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

While he seems to have made peace with his body image, Hill is now working on another major lifestyle change.