What Did Jonah Hill Beg His Fans To Stop Doing?

In the past, Jonah Hill has been somewhat open about his self-love journey. In 2018, for example, the actor discussed his experiences with body shaming in "Inner Children," a zine issue he curated. "I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive," Hill wrote (via A24). "I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they're ashamed of," he continued. "For me, it's that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip hop and wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters."

More recently, the "Superbad" star revealed that he had gotten a new body-positivity tattoo. Taking to Instagram, Hill shared a picture showing off his new ink: a drawing resembling the Body Glove logo, but instead it says "Body Love." For the new tat, the actor tapped Los Angeles-based artist Mike a.k.a. Flat Wave. "Thanks for the trust," the tattooer wrote. "Can't wait to do more and I love the message in this."

In line with his recent body-positive message, Hill has now asked fans to stop doing one specific thing on social media (and IRL).