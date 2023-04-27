Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Gets Canned On Facebook (But Not All Hope Is Lost)

Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk has unfortunately been canceled, but don't say bye to the Emmy-winning show just yet. Back in 2018, the "Girls Trip" star revealed that she, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow would be headlining the aforementioned talk show on Facebook Watch. "[Red Table Talk] is an intergenerational show where we three women will sit down and discuss issues like sex, parenting, blended family, relationships, body image, fashion, beauty secrets, we gonna have a good time," she announced in a brief video.

Over the course of five seasons, the series featured an array of eye-opening moments, including Pinkett Smith discussing her infamous "entanglement" with singer August Alsina, Jordyn Woods opening up about the Tristan Thompson kiss scandal, Olivia Jade's tense exchange with Banfield-Norris, and of course, the Smith family's reaction to the Oscar slap. "I did not expect this kind of response and this kind of success with 'Red Table Talk,' but it's the one [part of my career] that I'm most passionate about," Pinkett Smith told Fast Company regarding the show's popularity. However, after breaking the internet countless times and airing 129 episodes, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) announced the cancellation of "Red Table Talk" on April 26. Fortunately for fans, the influential show may not be over just yet.