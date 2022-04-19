Jada Pinkett Smith's Return To Red Table Talk Is Sure To Spark Buzz

People have been dying to hear more from Jada Pinkett Smith ever since her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars for making a crack about her hair, which she shaved because of her alopecia. So you can guess how excited, well... everyone is to learn of her return to her Facebook talk show, "Red Table Talk."

In the past, Pinkett Smith has used the platform to get brutally (and we really mean brutally) honest about her personal life. It's where we learned about her alopecia in the first place, after all. It's also where she, rather infamously, confronted Will Smith about their open relationship and the other men she'd been with during their marriage.

But based on the Season 5 trailer that just dropped, Pinkett Smith isn't the only one who's coming to the table to open way up on the show. The short clip promises a stacked lineup of celebrity guests who will be opening up with some serious conversations that are bound to strike at least a few chords.