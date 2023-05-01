Serena Williams Confirms Baby No. 2 At 2023 Met Gala (& Her Announcement Is The GOAT)
Serena Williams smuggled a plus one into the Met Gala 2023. This is no mean feat, given it's the most esteemed and sought-after event in NYC's social calendar and has a tightly curated guest list that reads like a who's who in entertainment and fashion. However, the evening's primary host, Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, will unlikely raise any objections to Williams' very special stowaway.
The annual celebration of all things stylish and beautiful, held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, always guarantees to serve up a spectacular array of glitz, glamour, and absolute fabulousness. And the Met Gala 2023 didn't disappoint, but then, the theme of the evening was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
When you're paying homage to the life and legacy of one of the fashion industry's leading luminaries — who shaped the creative vision of Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and more — it's difficult to fail. Williams definitely aced it. Styled by Kesha McLeod, she looked gorgeous in a black, floor-length Gucci gown adorned with pearls and tulle. Williams finished the look with Tiffany and Co. accessories and a stunning Lelet New York headpiece studded with jewels, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, it wasn't what she was wearing that was the talk of the town. Williams confirmed that she was expecting baby No. 2, and her announcement was the GOAT — because, of course, it was Serena Williams.
Serena knows how to serve up an ace
Serena Williams certainly knows how to pick her moment. Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, waited until the Met Gala 2023 to confirm that they are expecting baby No. 2. "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams captioned a pic of her and Ohanian at the event, with her showing off a burgeoning baby bump.
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., in September 2017. Williams divulged in a 2022 Vogue essay that another baby was in the works. She admitted that Olympia kept asking her for a little sister to play with and that she was stepping back from the tennis court to enjoy some more quality family time.
So, it was happy news for all of Williams' fans but a sad night for cat lovers. ABC reported that Karl Lagerfeld's pampered kitty, Choupette, wouldn't be attending. The multi-millionaire feline took to Instagram to announce that she "preferred to stay peacefully and cozy at home" rather than honor her "daddy." Thankfully, all the hundreds of other attendees were happy to step into Choupette's paws — while she lazed around on a mink cushion in her Upper East Side mansion, eating caviar and counting her diamonds. Just as the late great fashion icon would have wanted.