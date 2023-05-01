Serena Williams Confirms Baby No. 2 At 2023 Met Gala (& Her Announcement Is The GOAT)

Serena Williams smuggled a plus one into the Met Gala 2023. This is no mean feat, given it's the most esteemed and sought-after event in NYC's social calendar and has a tightly curated guest list that reads like a who's who in entertainment and fashion. However, the evening's primary host, Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, will unlikely raise any objections to Williams' very special stowaway.

The annual celebration of all things stylish and beautiful, held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, always guarantees to serve up a spectacular array of glitz, glamour, and absolute fabulousness. And the Met Gala 2023 didn't disappoint, but then, the theme of the evening was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

When you're paying homage to the life and legacy of one of the fashion industry's leading luminaries — who shaped the creative vision of Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and more — it's difficult to fail. Williams definitely aced it. Styled by Kesha McLeod, she looked gorgeous in a black, floor-length Gucci gown adorned with pearls and tulle. Williams finished the look with Tiffany and Co. accessories and a stunning Lelet New York headpiece studded with jewels, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, it wasn't what she was wearing that was the talk of the town. Williams confirmed that she was expecting baby No. 2, and her announcement was the GOAT — because, of course, it was Serena Williams.