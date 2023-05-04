Ben Affleck Vs. Brad Pitt: Gwyneth Paltrow Settles Which Ex Was The Spicier Lover

Gwyneth Paltrow left no stone unturned during a candid interview with Alex Cooper on the May 3 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast — including revealing who was, ahem, better in the bedroom during a game aptly titled "Brad or Ben." However, the queen of "unconscious coupling" took a more diplomatic approach while answering the questions. "Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time, and then Ben was, like, technically excellent," the "Shakespeare In Love" actor revealed.

As one can imagine, things only got more awkward when Cooper and Paltrow moved on to another game of " "F**k, Marry, Kill" featuring Pitt, Affleck, and her ex-husband and father of her two children, Chris Martin. Perhaps not so surprisingly, Paltrow chose to marry Martin and be intimate with Pitt. "Ben, yeah, God bless him," Paltrow joked about Affleck's fate in the hypothetical game.

Alas, this isn't the first time things have gotten a bit awkward for Affleck and Paltrow following their high-profile split. In 2000 they played a couple in the romantic drama film, "Bounce." Later Affleck told the Mirror (via The Free Library) that filming certain scenes proved to be a bit tricky. "Of course, I found the love scenes with Gwyneth awkward," he confessed. "It required another level of commitment and professionalism," he confessed. "I was proud that I was able to conduct myself like that. I'd probably not recommend it to anyone, but in my case, it worked out well, although it wasn't easy."