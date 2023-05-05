Lisa Vanderpump's Excuse For Pump Restaurant Closure Gets Called Out By Landlord

Amid the recent closure of her West Hollywood Pump Restaurant, Lisa Vanderpump is being called out for what is presumably a lie. In addition to her reality star status, Vanderpump is also an accomplished entrepreneur with a number of businesses to her name. With her husband Ken Todd, Vanderpump has opened over 30 restaurants and bars around the globe, according to Women's Health. And while some of these businesses have gone on to be great successes, Vanderpump has been forced to shut down a few others over the years.

Amid the 2020 pandemic, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum announced she was shutting down her Beverly Hills Villa Blanca due to increased rental fees. Now, three years later, the reality star is closing another of her food outlets — Pump Restaurant in West Hollywood — for similar reasons. "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after ten years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," the establishment announced in an Instagram post. In the statement, the food outlet also revealed it was closing its doors due to an increase in rent.

Now, however, a reliable source is saying the excuse might be untrue.