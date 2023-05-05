Mama June Speaks On The Uncertain Future Of Daughter's Rare Cancer Treatment

June Shannon a.k.a. Mama June rose to fame alongside her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, when they landed roles on the reality television show, "Toddlers and Tiaras." The family drew quite a bit of intrigue which led to them getting their very own spinoff titled "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." In the reality series, fans got to know the Shannon family, which consisted of Alana and her three older sisters, Anna Cardwell, Jessica Shannon, and Lauryn Shannon. In 2017, June, alongside Alana and Lauryn (aka "Pumpkin"), appeared on her own show on WeTV called "Mama June: From Not to Hot," a series that followed her weight loss journey after losing about 300 pounds with weight loss surgery.

The show has continued to air on the network, following Mama June's downward spiral after her weight loss — including her drug addiction and losing custody of Alana. Another hit to the family was the unexpected news that one of Shannon's daughters had been diagnosed with cancer. At the end of March 2023, sources told TMZ that Cardwell, whose nickname is "Chickadee," had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. Doctors found cancer in the 28-year-old's liver, kidney, and lung after she had been experiencing stomach pains.

Cardwell has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments and now, Mama June is speaking out for the first time about her daughter's prognosis.