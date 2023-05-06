Katy Perry Looks Totally Clueless At King Charles' Coronation

Katy Perry was one of the big-name stars who made their way across the pond to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III – but she seemed to have had some little trouble upon arriving at London's Westminster Abbey.

Alongside her fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie and a slew of other big names, Perry was confirmed on April 14 to be in attendance. It was revealed she would not only be in the Abbey to watch King Charles be crowned, but she would also be taking part in a very special concert celebrating the event on the grounds of Windsor Castle the following day on May 7. Though some might have questioned exactly why the star was selected, it is believed that she was chosen due to her affiliation with the British Asian Trust. She was appointed as an ambassador by King Charles himself in 2020.

When the star made her way to the royal event on May 6 alongside Edward Enninful, she stunned in a gorgeous lavender ensemble with elbow-high gloves and a glamorous matching fascinator, but it seemed like she maybe could have done with a little more help finding her seat.