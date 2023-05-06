Prince Louis Steals King Charles' Coronation For All The Wrong Reasons

The coronation of King Charles III was indeed a spectacle, with plenty of high-profile guests taking center stage at the highly anticipated event. Sure, the occasion is about the crowning of the monarch, but what would a royal affair be without quirks and quips? Katy Perry looked rather clueless searching for her seat, while plenty of other celebs were the talk of the town for their unpalatable attire. But another guest stole the show, giving viewers some much needed laughs. It comes as no surprise that Prince Louis was one to watch throughout this lavish affair.

All of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' children — Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte — appeared at the coronation. In April 2023, Page Six reported that Louis' attendance wasn't definite, with a source telling the outlet, "He's only 4, after all." But the now 5-year-old's age wasn't the only reason he was potentially excluded. And it wouldn't be the first time Prince Louis missed out on a royal event, as he did not attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral. For better or for worse, Prince Louis did show up at King Charles' coronation, and didn't disappoint with his entertaining shenanigans.