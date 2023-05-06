Princess Charlotte's Uncanny Expression At Coronation Has Diana Fans Beside Themselves

Despite the gray and dreary day, thousands of people crowded the streets of London hoping to get a peek of the newly crowned king and queen as they glided by in their solid gold carriage — or to get a royal handshake as the monarchs went on a brief post-ceremonial walkabout. William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, attended King Charles III's coronation with their parents to watch their grandfather be officially anointed head of state.

As second in line to the throne behind William, George played an important and historic role in the event. Per People, George is the youngest royal heir to participate in a coronation ceremony. His predecessors, Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II, attended their parents' big day, but only watched from the pews. However, George acted as Charles' Page of Honor, which is a pretty daunting task for a 9-year-old.

George traveled to and from Westminster Abbey with Wiliam, Kate, and his little brother and sister, following directly behind the official Gold State Coach. The whole family waved to cheering on-lookers as they rode by. Still, it was George, Charlotte, and Louis who really captured the public's heart. And despite it being Charles' big day, he wasn't the center of attention to everyone. Many people fixed their eyes on William and Kate's daughter, marveling at how much she resembles his late mother. Princess Charlotte's uncanny expression at the coronation had Princess Diana fans beside themselves.