What We Just Learned About Princess Diana's Trip With William And Harry To Disney World

It's no secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage was not a "happily ever after" story. There were problems even before they tied the knot, as Diana's astrologer, Penny Thornton, made a head-turning claim about the marriage in the 2020 documentary, "The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess" (via People). "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her," Thornton said. "I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana."

Following a tumultuous marriage and an alleged affair between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles and Diana separated in 1992 (and later divorced in 1996), per History. Despite the split, Diana still attempted to provide as normal of a life she could for her royal sons, Prince Harry and Prince William. The following year in August of 1993, when William was 11 and Harry was 8 years old, Diana took them on a trip to a child's wonderland: Disney World.

While many people can recall the photographs taken of the royal family riding Splash Mountain and wandering the park, there is still more that's coming to light about their trip to Walt Disney's theme park. Here's what people are just learning about the trip on the amusement location's 50th anniversary.