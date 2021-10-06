What We Just Learned About Princess Diana's Trip With William And Harry To Disney World
It's no secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage was not a "happily ever after" story. There were problems even before they tied the knot, as Diana's astrologer, Penny Thornton, made a head-turning claim about the marriage in the 2020 documentary, "The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess" (via People). "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her," Thornton said. "I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana."
Following a tumultuous marriage and an alleged affair between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles and Diana separated in 1992 (and later divorced in 1996), per History. Despite the split, Diana still attempted to provide as normal of a life she could for her royal sons, Prince Harry and Prince William. The following year in August of 1993, when William was 11 and Harry was 8 years old, Diana took them on a trip to a child's wonderland: Disney World.
While many people can recall the photographs taken of the royal family riding Splash Mountain and wandering the park, there is still more that's coming to light about their trip to Walt Disney's theme park. Here's what people are just learning about the trip on the amusement location's 50th anniversary.
Princess Diana treated her kids to waffles and rides
During an October 1 ABC television special, "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World," dedicated to the park's 50th anniversary, new details came to light about the behind-the-scenes happenings of Princess Diana's 1993 theme park trip with her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.
According to Insider, in the special, former Disney tour guide Tracy Donaldson revealed the royal family stayed at the Grand Floridian hotel. While staying there, they ate Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles for breakfast. "I remember William saying, 'What are those?' and Diana said, 'They're waffles. Don't tell your father about it,'" Diana's former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, recalled.
In addition to riding Diana's reportedly favorite ride, Splash Mountain, her youngest son rode the rollercoaster Space Mountain countless times during their vacation. During a 2016 interview with People, Prince Harry opened up about his love for the ride. "We went around Space Mountain 12 or 14 times, so much so that my policeman had to get off and vomit over the bench!" he recalled. "When you are that age you are invincible. And you slowly become uninvincible as you start breaking things!" Maybe fans of Princess Diana will learn even more about the special family trip on the park's 100th anniversary.