Kim Zolciak Calls It Quits With Kroy Biermann After 11 Years Of Marriage

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have had a rough go at things since the football player was dropped from the Buffalo Bills team in 2016. Since then, there's been talk that the married couple was not seeing eye-to-eye. "Kim and Kroy don't know where he'll end up next and it's putting a lot of pressure on them. They have six kids, so uprooting everyone isn't the easiest. Things aren't the greatest for them right now," a source told Life & Style (via Radar Online).

In February, TMZ reported that Zolciak and Biermann's Georgia home was in foreclosure after defaulting on their $1.6 million loan and would be auctioned off the following month. Their daughters, Brielle and Ariana, denied the foreclosure claims, telling reporters they were still living at home. Later that month, their five-bedroom Alpharetta house was taken off the auction block and a source told People, "The couple has taken the action to clear this up." Another source previously shared, "[Zolciak] is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out. She's not moving." Amid their financial woes, Zolciak and Biermann took another hit and they are now walking away from their 11-year marriage.