Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Can No Longer Conceal Their Financial Nightmare

Things are not looking good for Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann, and their massive Atlanta estate. Fans have caught glimpses of the couple's enormous abode on their hit show, and there's no doubt that it screams LUXURY. However, the pair seems to have run into quite a bit of trouble. Fox Business reports that their mansion has gone into foreclosure and is set to go up for public auction on March 7. Ouch. Documents released by the Fulton County Courthouse reveal that Zolciak and Biermann previously tried to save their home in 2012 when they took out a loan for $1.65 million.

To make things worse, the outlet shares that Biermann also denied the rumors that she was selling her home on social media. "Okay you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she told fans. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real." She also told her "haters" that she would leave when she wanted to, but it looks like it's not on her own terms.

In any case, it seems the pair are still enjoying their time at home until they get the boot. According to Page Six, Zolciak posted a video of Biermann vacuuming the house in his undies in February. Hey, at least it will be clean for the next owners.