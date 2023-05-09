Robert De Niro Quietly Welcomes His Seventh Child

Robert De Niro played a stern dad in "Meet the Parents," but he's actually a softie when it comes to his kids. The proud father and grandfather told People in 2020, "For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short.' That's the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don't be afraid."

At the time, he had six kids with three different partners, and four grandchildren. His oldest is Drena, whom he adopted when he married her mother, Diahnne Abbott in 1976. Together, they welcomed their son, Raphael in November 1976. After divorcing Abbott, De Niro had twin boys Julian and Aaron in 1995 with his then-girlfriend, Toukie Smith, whom he split with in 1996. The "Taxi Driver" actor married Grace Hightower the following year and they share their son Elliot and their daughter Helen.

On his large brood, De Niro shared, "I love my children, just being with them. It's not easy. Sometimes it's fun and you love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them! Then, when you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren't good," per Us Weekly. The actor apparently loves being a father and he just revealed that he has expanded his family.