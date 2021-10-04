The Truth About Robert De Niro And Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro appears to have found love in the midst of being in the throes of a messy divorce. The "Taxi Driver" actor wed Grace Hightower in 1997 after dating for a decade. They had two children together, Elliot De Niro and Helen Grace De Niro, and continued to co-parent after their split in 2018 while they worked on finalizing their divorce. "We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process," De Niro said in a 2018 statement, via People.

Drama grew between the estranged couple as the divorce proceedings dragged on. In April, De Niro's lawyer argued that the acclaimed actor was forced to work at a prolific rate in order to finance his ex's lifestyle. "Mr. De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to," Caroline Krauss, De Niro's lawyer said, per Page Six.

At the same time of the divorce, the actor also made headlines for a blossoming relationship. In August, De Niro was spotted holding hands with his rumored girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, per People. The duo were photographed heading to a party on a $200 million yacht owned by billionaire James Packer. De Niro and Chen were photographed smooching while on the yacht and "appeared enamored with each other," per the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out more about De Niro's love interest.