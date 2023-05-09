Donald Trump Responds To E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit Loss Exactly How You'd Expect

Former President Donald Trump has his plate full when it comes to legal issues. From being indicted for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels hush money ahead of the 2016 presidential election, to investigations regarding fraud, Trump has also been fighting accusations of sexual assault from advice columnist and author E. Jean Carroll, which date back to the 1990s. Trump denied the allegations, with Carroll subsequently filing two lawsuits for defamation and sexual assault. The civil trial began on April 25 in a New York City federal courtroom, where Carroll took the stand to testify that Trump accosted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room and allegedly raped her.

On May 9, the jury — comprised of six men and three women — found Trump liable for battery and defamation after three hours of deliberation, per CNBC. However, he was not found liable for rape. According to the New York State law, the statute of limitations had past its one-year window. Carroll was awarded $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. As expected, following the verdict, Trump had a few choice words to say about his accuser and her allegations.