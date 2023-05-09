Tucker Carlson's News Program Gets Second Life With Twitter Reboot

Conservative news personality Tucker Carlson is returning to the airwaves, but not in the way you might think. While Carlson was broadcast on Fox News for more than a decade, he announced on May 9 that he will be producing a brand new independent show on Twitter after the abrupt end of his cable news program.

If you don't remember, the former Fox News powerhouse was ousted by the organization on April 24, much to his surprise. Even though Carlson has certainly been a controversial figure, his nightly news show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," was pulling in the highest total of viewers of any cable news show before his firing, as reported by Forbes. While the exact cause of his firing remains unknown, many have pointed to his involvement in the Fox organization's Dominion defamation lawsuit.

While enjoying his post-Fox News "retirement," Carlson hinted to the Daily Mail on April 26 that he had something up his sleeve for the future of his career. "Appetizers plus entre," he alluded to the publication. Now, he's finally revealing exactly what that meal plan is, and the diet includes a major helping of Twitter.