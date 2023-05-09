Tucker Carlson's News Program Gets Second Life With Twitter Reboot
Conservative news personality Tucker Carlson is returning to the airwaves, but not in the way you might think. While Carlson was broadcast on Fox News for more than a decade, he announced on May 9 that he will be producing a brand new independent show on Twitter after the abrupt end of his cable news program.
If you don't remember, the former Fox News powerhouse was ousted by the organization on April 24, much to his surprise. Even though Carlson has certainly been a controversial figure, his nightly news show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," was pulling in the highest total of viewers of any cable news show before his firing, as reported by Forbes. While the exact cause of his firing remains unknown, many have pointed to his involvement in the Fox organization's Dominion defamation lawsuit.
While enjoying his post-Fox News "retirement," Carlson hinted to the Daily Mail on April 26 that he had something up his sleeve for the future of his career. "Appetizers plus entre," he alluded to the publication. Now, he's finally revealing exactly what that meal plan is, and the diet includes a major helping of Twitter.
Tucker Carlson unveils new show using the 'freedom' of Twitter
We’re back. pic.twitter.com/sG5t9gr60O— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 9, 2023
Tucker Carlson got the memo that big corporations are totally out these days. Instead of signing a contract with another conservative news organization, he revealed his plans to begin a brand new show — which he explained will be similar to, yet different than the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" program — via a three-minute video uploaded to Twitter. He began his online announcement by spouting that just because something can be "fact-checked" doesn't make something actually "true," and that mainstream news "manipulates" its viewers. "The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can," he asserted. "But there are always limits."
Carlson explained that he will provide further updates, but the Twitter website will definitely be the home of his new show. "Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops," he theorized. "Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody is allowed here, and we think that's a good thing."
There have been recent reports of Carlson attempting to get out of his contract with Fox News because it includes a non-compete clause that prevents him from signing another contract with a competing news organization until 2025. The former host will supposedly be losing out on more than $25 million for breaking his contract with this new Twitter program.