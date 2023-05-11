The Tragic Death Of General Hospital's Jacklyn Zeman
Jacklyn Zeman, the actor best known for her role as Barbara "Bobbie" Spencer on the longest-running soap opera "General Hospital," has died. She was 70 years old.
News of Zeman's death was first announced by "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini. "On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," he wrote in a Twitter post. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work." The show also issued a statement on its social media: "Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the 'General Hospital' and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."
Zeman first emerged in the entertainment industry as a dancer but pivoted into acting when she received the opportunity to star in "The Edge of Night." Prior to her tenure on "General Hospital," she was cast on "One Life to Live," in which she appeared in over 40 episodes. But it was her role as Bobbie Spencer that made her a soap superstar. She played the part for nearly five decades, winning multiple Daytime Emmys for her impeccable performance.
No cause of death has been revealed at this time, but there's already been an outpouring of sympathetic messages from her colleagues and fans.
Fans and industry friends pay tribute to Jacklyn Zeman
Jacklyn Zeman's fans and friends in the soap opera industry have wasted no time honoring her legacy. Rick Springfield, one of her co-stars on "General Hospital" in the 1980s, told ET how Zeman played a big part in establishing his career. "Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone," he said of the late actor. "She was the one (along with Gloria Monty) who helped launch my 80s career."
Fans also noted how much they enjoyed watching Zeman growing up. "Bobbie Spencer was such a significant character, and with Jacklyn Zeman's passing, a big piece of GH is gone with her. Bobbie started out as a huge adolescent crush for me, and evolved with grace and beauty into a legacy character for the ages. RIP," wrote one fan. "Daytime legend who gave 100% in a memorable, epic character that spanned decades and had a large impact on the show," penned another.
Zeman took pride in her work as a soap opera star. Speaking with TV Insider in 2017, she shared that she found fulfillment with connecting and relating with her viewers. "Soaps matter. OK, what we do isn't brain surgery, but so many of Bobbie's stories. ... have had people stop me on the street and say, 'That happened to me too, and you really helped me get through it,'" she said. "We're here mostly to entertain but we are also relevant. The people who watch 'GH' connect with us as if we are family, and I am so proud of that! What we do is important."