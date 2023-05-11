The Tragic Death Of General Hospital's Jacklyn Zeman

Jacklyn Zeman, the actor best known for her role as Barbara "Bobbie" Spencer on the longest-running soap opera "General Hospital," has died. She was 70 years old.

News of Zeman's death was first announced by "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini. "On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," he wrote in a Twitter post. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work." The show also issued a statement on its social media: "Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the 'General Hospital' and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."

Zeman first emerged in the entertainment industry as a dancer but pivoted into acting when she received the opportunity to star in "The Edge of Night." Prior to her tenure on "General Hospital," she was cast on "One Life to Live," in which she appeared in over 40 episodes. But it was her role as Bobbie Spencer that made her a soap superstar. She played the part for nearly five decades, winning multiple Daytime Emmys for her impeccable performance.

No cause of death has been revealed at this time, but there's already been an outpouring of sympathetic messages from her colleagues and fans.