Britney Spears' Legal Tab Crests Staggering Amount In Battle With Father Jamie (But There's A Twist)

Britney Spears' conservatorship came to an end in November 2021, but her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is still hard at work for the singer. Rosengart agreed to represent Spears after hearing her speak in front of a judge. "Listening to Britney's own June 23 court testimony, which was before I was involved or retained, I heard the voice of a woman who had been bullied," Rosengart told Variety in April 2022. Rosengart has since been heralded as a hero for helping Spears break free from the wrath of her father, who has had a tight grasp on her life for more than a decade.

Rosengart didn't exit Spears' case after the conservatorship came to an end, however, as there is still more to be done. Not only has he been trying to get justice for the years of abuse his client claims to have ensured, but he is also determined to prove that Spears' former business managers over at Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group misused funds — and any power that they were given by way of the aforementioned conservatorship, according to TMZ. It's no secret that attorney fees can be astronomical and Spears has been seeking services from Rosengart for well over a year, which has resulted in quite the tab — but some new information suggests that Spears isn't being forced to pay up. At least, not anytime soon.